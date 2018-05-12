1 / 9

Kolkata Knight Riders registerd a convincing victory over Kings XI Punjab after beating them by 31 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday. With this win KKR are in contention for a play-off berth in the Indian Premier League. On a batting belter, KKR posted a mammoth 245 for 6, their highest ever total and fourth-highest in the history of the league. Sunil Narine, who has been stunning as an opener, once again left everyone spellbound with a 36-ball-75 while skipper Dinesh Karthik played an equally significant role with his 23-ball-50. The chase was always out of question and KL Rahul tried his bit with a 28-ball-66, which wasn't enough as KXIP could only manage 214 for 8 in 20 overs. (Source: BCCI)