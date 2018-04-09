1 / 6

KL Rahul smashed the fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League on Sunday after reaching the milestone in just 14 deliveries. Opening the batting for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Delhi Daredevils, Rahul began his brutal assault after getting his eye in quickly. In the very first over of KXIP’s innings, Rahul whacked Boult for a huge six and from thereon he looked in imperious form as boundaries and sixes flowed at will from his willow. After taking 16 runs of the Kiwi pacer’s first over, Rahul milked Mohammed Shami for 12 runs. However, his assault on Amit Mishra was savage as the leg-spinner was taken apart for 24 runs in one over. 0, 2, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 1, 4, 6, 6, 4, 4, 4 was the sequence of his stunning knock. Incidentally, Rahul is also the first player to hit a 50 within the first three overs of T20 cricket. His early blitz helped Punjab reach the target of 167 with seven balls and six wickets to spare. (Source: PTI)