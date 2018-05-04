1 / 7

Teenager Shubman Gill hit a maiden Indian Premier League half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Replying to Chennai's 177-5, the 18-year-old scored an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls, including six fours and two sixes, as Kolkata finished on 180-4 with 14 balls to spare. He put on an unbroken 83 off 36 deliveries for the fifth wicket with skipper Dinesh Karthik to see his team home. (Express photo by Partha Paul)