4 / 8

The two wickets meant KKR were lagging behind in the powerplay overs as they could score just 47 from the first six overs at the expense of two wickets. Uthappa was the third batsman to go as he hit straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket off a Mayank Markande delivery in the seventh over and Andrew Russell followed suit the next over, after being deceived by a Hardik Pandya slow delivery. KKR were in deep trouble by then with half of their batting line up gone in the ninth over for just 67 runs. Captain Dinesh Karthik (5) could not extricate his side and he was run out in the 10th over. McClenaghan then held on to a brilliant running catch to dismiss Rana the next ball and the match was as good as over for KKR by then. The asking rate has gone up to an impossible 20 with the tails up but the match lingered on a bit before Krunal Pandya wrapped up the match by dismissing Kuldeep Yadav (5). (Source: BCCI)