Earlier, it was a Russell show in the middle overs that lifted KKR to 200 after a slow start. That the Jamaican did not have a single boundary in his whirlwind innings summed up his dominance before being deceived by Boult. The only blip in Russell's innings was when he was dropped on 7 by Jason Roy off the bowling of Mohammed Shami, but from thereon there was no stopping the Jamaican. Russell missed out on a fifty but Rana brought up his in 30 balls in a highly impressive knock, which contained five fours and four sixes. The former Mumbai Indians batsman caught the attention with his strokemaking and temperament as he held the KKR innings together before being done in by a slower one from Chris Morris. After the departure of Russell and Rana, wrist spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/18) took three wickets in the last over, but the duo's 61-run partnership from 22 balls was enough to take them to 200. (Source: BCCI)