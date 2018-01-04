1 / 18

Mumbai Indians have decided to retain their captain Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians’ transformation from perpetual underperformers to being the most decorated team in the league started after Rohit Sharma was appointed as captain. Rohit replaced Ricky Ponting in the 2013 season and led them to their first title the same year.Their win in 2017 was their third title, the most won by any team in the league’s 10-year history. (Source: AP)