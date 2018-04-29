1 / 14

Indian Premier League 2018 witnessed a steady influx of many popular celebrities from across the film and sports fraternity. Several Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sonu Nigam, Hazel Keech attended the glitzy t20 league this year. Needless to say, their presence attracted a lot of eyeballs amidst the high-energy league. Amitabh Bachchan, who is known as an avid Mumbai Indians supporter attended the blockbuster opening fixture between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede on April 7. Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a nailbiter as CSK won the match by one run. (Source: IPL)