Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson shared an unbeaten 176-run stand to overshadow a breathtaking hundred from Rishabh Pant as Sunrisers Hyderabad sailed into the Indian Premier League play-offs with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Delhi Daredevils. Delhi's 187 for five was a challenging target but Dhawan (92 not out off 50 balls) and captain Williamson (83 not out off 53) ensured Sunrisers sauntered home in 18.5 overs. Sunrisers' brilliant performance came after Pant's maiden IPL hundred, an epic 128 not out off 63 balls which was not enough to arrest his team's slide. (Source: BCCI)