Young Rishabh Pant cracked a blistering 69 while captain Shreyas Iyer (50) hit his fourth half-century of the season as Delhi Daredevils kept themselves in the race for IPL play-offs with a nervy four-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Needing 15 runs off the last over, Boult conceded just one boundary and lifted Delhi from the bottom of the table to No. 6 with six points. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)