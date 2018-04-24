1 / 8

Kings XI Punjab managed to defend a target of 144 to beat Delhi Daredevils by four runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Monday. Mujeeb Ur Rahman managed to prevent Shreyas Iyer from scoring the required 17 runs off the last over and Delhi Daredevils ended the match with a score of 139/8. This condemned Delhi to a fifth loss in six matches and they remain bottom of the table. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, overtake Chennai Super Kings to take the top spot. They have now won five and lost one of their opening matches. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)