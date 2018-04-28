1 / 10

Thrust into leadership role in a grim situation, young Shreyas Iyer responded with a whirlwind 93-run knock as Delhi Daredevils, seeking revival in IPL, hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by 55 runs. The 23-year-old Mumbai-born Iyer lost his first toss, but smashed 10 sixes and three fours as Delhi posted this year's highest total of 219-4 in the IPL. In reply KKR could only muster 164/9 as they fell short by 55 runs. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)