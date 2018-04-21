1 / 9

Chennai Super Kings welcomed their supporters in Pune with a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals. Put into bat first, CSK began on a positive note and led by Watson’s brilliant hundred posted a challenging total of 204/5. With enough runs on the board, the bowlers did an able job with the ball, restricting Royals to 140 and thereby securing a win by 64 runs. The emphatic victory took CSK to the top of the points table. Shane Watson was the star of the evening, bringing up his third IPL hundred and second of season 11.