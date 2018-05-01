5 / 8

It was also a bit surprising that the tournament's leading run scorer Ambati Rayudu (41 off 24) did not open the innings with Watson. However, the the Watson-Du Plessis duo produced the desired result for the Super Kings who raced to 100 in just 10.2 overs. Watson, who hit a hundred earlier in the tournament, got going by depositing Liam Plunkett for two sixes in the fifth over that eventually leaked 20 runs. Shane Watson hammered as many as seven sixes with most of them coming straight or over square leg. When the former Australian all-rounder departed, the dangerous combine of Rayudu and Dhoni got together in the 14th over. (Source: BCCI)