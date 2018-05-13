IPL 2018: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli keep Royal Challengers Bangalore in the race, knock out Delhi Daredevils
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Exit polls predict fractured mandate, tight race between BJP and Congress
- SportsIPL 2018: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers keep RCB in playoffs race
- Karnataka assembly elections: 70% voter turnout recorded, all eyes now on May 15
- Nawaz Sharif: Militants active in Pakistan, should we allow them to kill in Mumbai?
- India ready to be 'Sherpa' to help Nepal scale mountain of success: PM Modi tells Oli
- EntertainmentHimesh Reshammiya-Sonia Kapoor wedding: Here are all the photos from the ceremony
- EntertainmentManto teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fearless as Saadat Hasan Manto
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut win hearts as they walk the red carpet at Cannes 2018
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Tamil 2 promo: Kamal Haasan makes a comeback on the small screen
- SportsKohli, De Villiers eliminate Delhi from IPL Playoffs
- SportsKohli fan tries to click selfie; RCB captain shocked
- SportsNarine keeps KKR in hunt after defeating KXIP
- TechnologyMother's day gift ideas: 5 gadgets to get your mom hooked on to new age technology
- TechnologyOnePlus 6, iPhone X, Samsung S9, Pixel 2 camera shots compared in new OnePlus teaser
- TechnologyFujiFilm X-H1 review: Old world charm with a modern mind
- LifestyleMother's Day 2018: History, significance of the special day
Advertisement