AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's 108-run partnership was the highlight of what turned out to be the perfect evening for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans. Chasing a target of 182, RCB found themselves in a sticky situation when they were 16/2 in the third over of the match. But then Virat Kohli put the pressure right back on the opposition with a few big shots. De Villiers soon came to his own and fired away and by the time Kohli was dismissed, RCB were practically over the line. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)