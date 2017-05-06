IPL 2017 points table, standings, rankings: Where the teams stand

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier league has been a neck-and-neck affair and as always, it could go either way. And as it is into its business end, franchises won’t be in any mood to let go of the their hopes of winning the title in its tenth year. Mumbai Indians and kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to win their third title while David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to defend their title and become the only fourth team to win an IPL title twice.

Two times IPL champions Mumbai Indians continue to hold grip at the top of the table. With eight wins from 10 games, MI became the first team to qualify for the play-off spot.

Rising Pune Supergiant replaced Kolkata Knight Riders at the second spot after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders, two times IPL winners, slipped to third position after a result between Pune and Hyderabad. They have played one less game than Pune so they can claim the second position again.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at the fourth position after a loss to Rising Pune Supergiant, who moved to second spot.

Kings XI Punjab, considered to one of the most inconsistent side of IPL, have surprised everyone with their performances lately. They are placed fith and are still in the hunt for top four finish. With five wins, they have managed to earn 10 points from 10 matches.

Delhi Daredevils are another team who are in must-win situation after they just managed to win only four games in 10 matches. They are placed sixth and need to win all their remaining matches to finish at fourth spot.

Gujarat Lions became the second team after Royal Challengers Bangalore to be eliminated in the tenth edition of IPL. Suresh Raina-led side is placed seventh after they just managed to win three games from 11 matches.