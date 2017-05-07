Century and hat-trick heros of IPL 2017

The tenth season of the Indian Premier League has been a great platform for players to make an impact at this level while for some it has been to gain some reputation. It has seen some scintillating perfromances from the players. Here we bring you the list of the bowlers who etched their names into the record books after picking up hat-tricks for their respective franchise teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, known for his aggressive power batting, scored the highest individual score by a skipper in the history of IPL. Warner scored his third IPL centuries against Kolkata Knight Riders as he steered his side to a 48-run win.

Kings XI Punjab's opener Hashim Amla scored his maiden IPL hundred against two times defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, it came on a losing note.

Ben Stokes, who made his IPL debuty with the tag of 'costliest buy' of the season, has made sure that he proves his worth. Stokes' maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Lions guided his side to five-wicket win. He has also contributed with the ball as he has taken 10 wickets in 10 matches so far and continues to be an integral part for Pune.

Delhi Daredevils' youngster Sanju Samson guided his side to an emphatic win over Rising Pune Supergiant as he scored his maiden IPL century on a winning note.

Samuel Badree became the first bopwler to take a hat-trick in the tenth season and 12th man in the history of IPL. He took the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma during RCB’s match against the Mumbai Indians.

Making his IPL debut, Australia's Andrew Tye became the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in his first match. He took the wickets of Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur. However, he was ruled out from the tournament after he sustained a shoulder injury.