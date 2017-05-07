From Basil Thampi to Rahul Tripathi: Top surprise performers of IPL 2017

The tenth season of the Indian Premier League has been a great platform for players to make an impact at this level while for some it has been to gain some reputation. Players like Basil Thampi, Rahul Tripathi and Rashid Khan, who were virtually unknown before IPL 10 have taken T20's glitziest stage by storm. Here is a list of players who have taken IPL 10 as surprise.

Rahul Tripathi, who comes from an army background, came as a surprissed package and has been among the runs for the Rising Pune Supergiant. The 26-year old right hander has scored 353 runs from 10 games. His knock of 93 runs guided his side to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

In his maiden IPL season, the Gujarat Lions rookie Basil Thampi has managed to take everyone with shock as he has dismissed T20’s most-feared hitters — Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Manish Pandey. Pace is his asset, but the delivery which Thampi calls his ‘weapon’ is the yorker. Thampi has taken nine wickets in 10 games.

Ben Stokes, who made his IPL debuty with the tag of 'costliest buy' of the season, has made sure that he proves his worth. Stokes' maiden IPL century against the Gujarat Lions guided his side to five-wicket win. He has also taken 10 wickets in 10 matches so far and continues to be an integral part for Pune.

The 19-year old Afghanistan spinner, Rashid Khan, is living a dream after he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore. Rashid is leading Hyderabad's spin attack and continues to take wickets whenever his captain throws the ball at him. He has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches.

Nitish Rana has surprised pundits with his nifty shot-making and his ability to get the job done. The 22-year-old middle order batsman has anchored Mumbai Indians twice to triumphs against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Often blending with flair and brio, the right-handed batsman has also played winning hands against Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions. He has scored 416 runs so far in the tournament.

Chris Woakes has been phenomenal with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders and has taken 15 wickets in 12 matches.