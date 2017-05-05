IPL 2017 Purple Cap/Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts

The tenth edition of the IPL is into its business end and its been quite a wonderful journey so far. Fans have been treated to some breathtaking performances by individual players. While on one hand experienced players like Bhuvneshwar kumar, Imran Tahir and Mitchell McClenaghan lead the wicket takers charts, on the other hand we have seen youngsters like Rashid khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Andrew Tye steal the limelight with some clinical performances. They have made sure that they make the full use of the platform and make it count. Herein, is the list of top 10 wicket takers of the IPL 2017.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the top wicket takers list with 21 wickets from 10 games. Bhuvneshwar has been leading Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack and has taken one five-wicket-haul in the on-going season of IPL.

Imran Tahir has played a crucial role in Rising pune Supergiant's success this season as he has managed to take wickets whenever skipper Steve Smith has asked for. He has takes 17 wickets in 11 matches with an economy of 8.02.

With Lasith Malinga not at his best, seamer Mitchell McClenaghan has played the role of leading bowler for two times IPL champions Mumbai Indians. He has takes 15 wickets in 10 matches.

Chris Woakes has been phenomenal with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders and has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Andrew Tye has played a very crucial role with the ball for Gujarat Lions as he their highest wicket taker with 12 wickets from six matches. tye was ruled out after he injured his shoulder while fielding.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has astonished everyone with his spin bowling. The 19-year old spinner has taken 12 wickets from 10 games. His best bowling figures are 3/19.

All-rounder Chris Morris has been among the wickets for Delhi Daredevils as he has taken 12 wickets in nine matches. His best bowling figures are 4/26.

Jaydev Unadkat is another Rising Pune Supergiant bowler to feature in the top wicket takers list. He has taken 12 wickets in just seven matches and continues to play an important role for Steve Smith-led side.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches and was clinical during Mumbai Indians match against Gujarat Lions, where he helped his side win the match in Super Over.