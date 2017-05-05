IPL 2017 Orange Cap/Top Run Scorers: David Warner leads the charts

The tenth edition of the IPL is into its business end and its been quite a wonderful journey so far. Fans have been treated to some breathtaking knocks by individual players. While on one hand experienced players like David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina lead the scoring charts, on the other hand we have seen youngsters like Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant and Rahul Tripathi steal the limelight with some delightful innings. They have made sure that they make the full use of the platform and make it count. Herein, is the list of top 10 scores of the IPL 2017.

David Warner, who scored his maiden century for Sunriser Hyderabad, holds the orange cap as he leads the chart with 489 runs from 10 matches. His 126 against the Kolkata Knight Riders is the highest by a captain in the history of IPL. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir is leading by example as he has been among the runs from the begining of the season. Gambhir, has scored four fifties, and is currently second in the list of top scorers. He has scored 411 runs in 11 matches. (Source: PTI)

Suresh Raina is having yet another successful season and has been among the runs for Gujarat Lions. Raina, who is the only batsmen to score 400 plus runs every season, has scored 395 runs from 11 matches and is placed third in the top scorer list.

Robin Uthappa has been magnificent in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Uthappa, who bats one down for KKR, has smashed five fifties and is fourth in the list of top scorer chart. In 10 matches he has scored 384 runs. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils' Sanju Samson has surprised everyone with his batting as he features in top five of the highest run scorer list. With 369 runs from 10 games, Samson has been an integral part for the Daredevils. He scored his maiden IPL hundred against Rising Pune Supergiant.

For Sunriser Hyderabad, batting has been their strength and it is quite noticeable as both their openers — David Warner (489) and Shikhar Dhawan (369)— have been among the runs. So far Dhawan has managed to hit two half-centuries and is sixth in the list.

In his maiden IPL season, youngster Rahul Tripathi has surprissed everyone with his ability to play match-winning knocks. Rising Pune Supergiant opener has scored 352 runs in nine matches.

With 341 runs in 11 matches, Manish Pandey is the third Kolkata Knight Riders player to feature in the list. Manish has scored two fifties so far.

Steve Smith, who took over the post of captaincy from MS Dhoni, is having a awful season so far as his side has managed to strengthen their place in top four. With two half-centuries, Smith has scored 333 runs in 10 matches. (Source: PTI)