India’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup final

India registered a 36-run win over defending champions Australia to make it to their second ICC Women's World Cup final. The win over Australia also made them the only team to defeat the top three teams in any edition of the tournament.

India ended Australia's chances of winning their seventh, and a record, Women's World Cup as they defeated Australia by 36 runs. The standout performer for the Indian eves was Harmanpreet Kaur who scored an unbeaten knock of 171 runs and helped India post 281 on the board. Defending a mammoth total, Indian bowlers did a fine job as they managed to restrict Australia to 245 and win the match. (Source: Reuters)

In a do-or-die situation, the Indian team registered a 186-run victory over New Zealand. A hundred by Mithali Raj and a well anchored knock of 60 runs by Harmanpreet Kaur, helped India post 265 on the board. Defending the total, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's fifer helped India bowl out New Zealand for just 79 runs. Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav chipped in with one wicket each while Deepti Sharma had scalped two wickets. (Source: PTI)

India suffered consecutive defeats in the tournament, as they failed to defend their total of 226 against Australia. Despite Punam Raut's knock of 106 and a stoic 69 by skipper Mithali Raj, India failed to defend their score against the defending champions. (Source: Reuters)

India's unbeaten run came to an end after South Africa bundled out India for a paltry 158 runs and secured a 115-run win. Chasing a stiff target of 273, Deepti Sharma (60) and Jhulan Goswami (43) were the only players who provided some semblance to the batting while the others failed to up a fight. (Source: Reuters)

After being decisive with the ball in the first three matches of the tournament, Deepti Sharma was on song when she came into bat against Sri Lanka. It was her knock of 78 runs from 110 balls helped India post a fighting total of 232. A tight bowling performance, thereafter, by the Indian unit helped them secure the fourth win on the trot by 16 runs. (Source: PTI)

India registered its third victory on the trot as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 95 runs. After managing to put 169 runs on board, team India bundled out the Sana Mir-led Pakistan team for just 74 runs. Ekta Bisht was named the Player of the Match for her match-winning spell of 5/18. (Source: AP)

India cruised to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies in their second match in the group stage of the World Cup. Chasing a total of 183, Smriti Mandhana was the star on the day as she scored her second ODI hundred to help India win the match and secure two points. Mandhana's unbeaten knock of 108 balls consisted of 13 fours and two sixes. (Source: PTI)