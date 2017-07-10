India’s 16-member squad for Sri Lanka Test series

India will play their first Test series after nearly four months. India last played in Sri Lanka in 2015 when the visitors clinched the Test series 2-1. India's home Test season has been remarkable as they have remained unbeaten from the past four series. After defeating New Zealand 2-0, followed by England's 4-0 clean sweep, India continued their winning streak against Bangladesh and Australia and remains the number one side in Tests. Indian captain Virat Kohli will look to continue his sublime form in Tests. He holds a unique record of scoring double centuries in consecutive four series and with his attacking batting he has the calibre to destroy the young Sri Lankan bowling line-up. The first match of the three-match Test series will begin on July 26 at Galle International stadium. (Source: File)

India's opening batsman, Murali Vijay will be focusing on giving a decent start at the top to make it easier for the middle order batsmen to play without pressure. His previous highest score is 82 in the Test series against Australia. (Source: File)

Promising youngster KL Rahul has been in blistering form in Test matches as he played brilliantly against Australia in the last series. A lot will be expected from him ahead of the Sri Lanka series. (Source: File)

India's most reliable batsman in the team is probably Cheteshwar Pujara who can play long innings with maturity and help the other batsmen to build up some long partnerships as well. (Source: File)

Ajinkya Rahane is another class batsman in the Indian team who can make it really tough for the inexperienced Sri Lankan bowling attack. Rahane has the capability to build his innings according to the match situation and provides stability to the Indian batting line-up. (Source: Reuters)

Abhinav Mukund is a fluent batsman and has been given a massive chance to prove himself out in the middle if he gets selected in the first eleven. He has all the ability to score big as he has scored a triple century in first class cricket. (Source: File)

Rohit Sharma performed brilliantly with the bat in the ICC Champions Trophy and now with a complete change of format, it will be a huge task for the Mumbai batsman to make a mark in the longer format of the game as well. He has all the shots in his books but will be looking to spend more time at the crease. (Source: File)

Wriddhiman Saha will be another crucial player in the side as he provides more depth into the Indian batting line-up and has the ability to score big runs when required. Saha has shown massive improvement in his wicket-keeping as well and is proving to be a promising replacement for MS Dhoni. (Source: File)

Hardik Pandya could make his Test debut against Sri Lanka as India has always looked for all-rounders in the team and Pandya with his impressive bowling abilities and skills to excel with the bat makes him a very effective player in the Indian squad. (Source: File)

Ravindra Jadeja will be India's trump card as his ability to bowl with variations and full length deliveries with consistency will trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen. His ability to take wickets at crucial stage of the match, makes him more dangerous for any opposition. (Source: File)

Ravichandran Ashwin has had a remarkable home season with the ball and has clicked in all the Test series including England, New Zealand and Australia. With 25 five-wicket hauls, the carrom ball specialist will definitely pose a huge threat for Sri Lanka in the Test series. (Source: AP)

India's leading fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the bowler to watch out for. His ability to swing the ball in early spells could be very dangerous for the opposition's top order batsmen. He also has the ability to grab quick wickets in short intervals. (Source: File)

Kuldeep Yadav will be playing his first away series and he can produce some magical spells as he has a solid control over his length, and can also prove to be effective with his variations. In his previous Test he picked up four wickets against Australia. (Source: File)

Ishant Sharma has struggled with his form in the recent past due to injuries but on his day he can be lethal and deadly with his consistent full length pace deliveries, making life tough for the batsmen. (Source: AP)

Mohammed Shami is another impressive fast bowler, his ability to reverse-swing the old the old ball and bowl consistent good lengths at a decent pace make him very effective in the Indian bowling line-up. (Source: File)