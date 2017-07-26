Indian women cricket team returns from England to rousing reception

Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht enjoy a moment during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

The Indian cricket team returned from England on Wednesday after facing defeat in the final of the Women's World Cup 2017. (Source: PTI)

Fans wait to welcome Indian Women's Cricket team on its arrival in Mumbai, early Wednesday morning. (Source: PTI)

The cricket team addressed a press conferennce on their return from England, where they lost the final to the hosts by 9 runs. Seen in the picture are Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. (Source: PTI)

Mithali Raj said at the press conference that this is just the beginning of good days ahead for women's cricket. (Source: PTI)

Indian Women's Cricket team player Jhulan Goswami during the press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)