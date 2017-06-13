Latest News
  • Indian cricket team attends Indian High Commission dinner in London

Indian cricket team attends Indian High Commission dinner in London

Published on June 13, 2017 12:14 pm
  virat kohli, mahendra singh dhoni, dhoni, yuvraj singh, rohit sharma, shikhar dhawan, anil kumble, indian high commission, london, cricket

    The Indian High Commission in London hosted a reception on Monday for the Indian cricket team. (Source: Facebook)

    Yuvraj Singh was among the cricketers who attended the function. (Source: Facebook)

    The team members at Lord's Ground long room. (Source: Twitter)

    Rohit Sharma uploaded the picture on social media and said, "We clean up nice." (Source: Twitter)

    Captain Virat Kohli at the Indian High Commission reception. (Source: Facebook)

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya were seen among those who attended the high-profile dinner. (Source: Facebook)

