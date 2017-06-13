Indian cricket team attends Indian High Commission dinner in London
-
The Indian High Commission in London hosted a reception on Monday for the Indian cricket team. (Source: Facebook)
-
Yuvraj Singh was among the cricketers who attended the function. (Source: Facebook)
-
The team members at Lord's Ground long room. (Source: Twitter)
-
Rohit Sharma uploaded the picture on social media and said, "We clean up nice." (Source: Twitter)
-
Captain Virat Kohli at the Indian High Commission reception. (Source: Facebook)
-
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya were seen among those who attended the high-profile dinner. (Source: Facebook)