India won the finals of the U-19 World Cup defeating Australia by eight wickets at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. With this victory, India became first nation to win the trophy four times. Manjot Kalra was the star on the day as he became the second player in history to score a ton in ICC U-19 World Cup final, after Unmukt Chand. His innings helped India remain unbeaten in the tournament and register a thumping win in the final. (Source: cricketworldcup)