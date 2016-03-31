1 / 18

India vs West Indies: India had a lot to think about their team selection after Yuvraj Singh was injured and ruled out of the semi-final clash against West Indies. In Mumbai, West Indies were also ready for the game. At the toss, West Indies had the luck. Darren Sammy asked MS Dhoni and team to bat first. India had made two changes - Manish Pandey in for Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane in for Rohit Sharma. Rahane opened the batting with Rohit Sharma. A slow start it was. The stadium was all blue. After a couple off overs, Rohit unleashed his game, took on the bowlers. (Source: Reuters)