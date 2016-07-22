1 / 8

In the morning, India were subjected to some testing spells in the first session after they had won the toss and elected to bat. Left-arm Ravindra Jadeja was left out with the think tank opting to go in with three pacers instead. Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami joined Ishant Sharma in the pace department, while Ashwin and Amit Mishra are the spin options. Vijay and Dhawan started off then, with Gabriel and skipper Jason Holder (0/41) starting the proceedings for the hosts. The West Indies had come out with a clear ploy and made good use of the new ball on a fresh first morning pitch. Gabriel drew first blood when he got rid of Murali Vijay. (Source: Photo by AP)