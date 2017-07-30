Latest News

Virat Kohli & Co. off the field, see pics

Updated on July 30, 2017 3:27 pm
  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    The Virat Kohli-led Indian team grabbed an emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the first Test after thumping them by 304 runs in Galle. While the Indian team were clinical on the field, they are now spending "good time" off it. (Source: Twitter)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Skipper Virat Kohli posted pictures with KL Rahul of pool side. Rahul missed the first Test after being ruled out of it due to viral fever. (Source: Twitter)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Hardik Pandya who made his Test debut in the first match against Sri Lanka at Galle too uploaded a picture on Instagram account while chilling on Sunday. (Source: Instagram)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Hardik Pandya posted another picture with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on social media. (Source: Twitter)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Shikhar Dhawan scored a career best 190 in the first innings to anchor India to a a total of 600 runs. The left-hander on his Instagram account uploaded a picture with Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma. (Source: Instagram)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Earlier, Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrated their win over Sri Lanka while playing FIFA. (Source: Instagram)

  • Virat Kohli & Co. off the field, see pics

    Ajinkya Rahane too shared a picture on his social media account. (Source: Twitter)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    Kuldeep Yadav might have missed out on making it into the playing XI in first Test but the Chinaman isn't leaving a chance to explore the island country. (Source: Instagram)

  • India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, sports gallery, cricket, Indian Express

    KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya clicked a photo during their visit to Ministry of Crab. It is a popular restaurant owned by former Sri Lanka captains Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express