India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund anchor India to big lead at Galle

At the end of Day 3, it was again India, who had the upper hand as they notched up a massive lead of 498 over a hapless Sri Lanka. After dismissing Sri Lanka for 291, India decided to bat once again and at stumps were placed at 189/3 with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on a fine 76. (Source: AP)

Incidentally, opener Abhinav Mukund also played a good knock of 81 before he was dismissed in the last over of the day. (Source: Reuters)

The Lankans began the day on 154/5 with Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera, at the crease. The duo began cautiously and kept the scoreboard ticking until Mathews was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 83. (Source: Reuters)

Wickets continued to fall thereafter until Sri Lanka were dismissed for 291. (Source: AP)

India took a healthy first innings lead of 309 runs after bundling out Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

India too lost acouple of wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara but Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund provided them with resistance. (Source: Reuters)

The play was stopped just before tea at Galle. (Source: AP)