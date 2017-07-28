Latest News
  • India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund anchor India to big lead at Galle

Published on July 28, 2017 7:12 pm
    At the end of Day 3, it was again India, who had the upper hand as they notched up a massive lead of 498 over a hapless Sri Lanka. After dismissing Sri Lanka for 291, India decided to bat once again and at stumps were placed at 189/3 with skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on a fine 76. (Source: AP)

    Incidentally, opener Abhinav Mukund also played a good knock of 81 before he was dismissed in the last over of the day. (Source: Reuters)

    The Lankans began the day on 154/5 with Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera, at the crease. The duo began cautiously and kept the scoreboard ticking until Mathews was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 83. (Source: Reuters)

    Wickets continued to fall thereafter until Sri Lanka were dismissed for 291. (Source: AP)

    India took a healthy first innings lead of 309 runs after bundling out Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

    India too lost acouple of wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara but Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund provided them with resistance. (Source: Reuters)

    The play was stopped just before tea at Galle. (Source: AP)

    After the play reumed after tea, Mukund and Kohli took on Sri lankan bowlers. Smashing five boundaries in his innings of 76, Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking and also did not allow the bowlers to settle in. He was ably supported at the other end by Abhinav Mukund who scored a fine 81 until he was dismissed in the last over of the day.

