Team India’s flight to Sri Lanka in pics

The Indian cricket team left for Sri Lanka on Wednesday. India will tour the country for a three-match Test series followed by a five-match ODI series and a lone T20I. The members of the Indian team uploaded images of their flight to Sri Lanka. Kohli said in the caption of a pic with KL Rahul that their flight was delayed by a few minutes. (Source: Twitter)

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an image with his wife Radhika Dopavkar. The Indian players had a week off following their tour of West Indies and have regrouped now to face Sri Lanka. (Source: Instagram)

Ravichandran Ashwin put up an image with Abhinav Mukund. Ashwin will be keen to regain his number two spot in the ICC Test bowler's rankings. He was pushed to third by Rangana Herath following his 11-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. It means the three top ranked bowlers of the world, Herath, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be playing in the series. (Source: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are making a return to the Test squad after a long period in the sidelines. Rohit normally does not open for India in Test matches and it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the playing XI or not. (Source: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan then gave us a better look at those sitting behind him by taking a pic of his own. Dhawan replaces an injured Murali Vijay in the squad and is expected to open India's batting alongwith KL Rahul. (Source: Twitter)

Umesh Yadav emerged as one of the most vital cogs in the Indian bowling attack during the home Test season that concluded earlier in the year. (Source: Instagram)