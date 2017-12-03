1 / 12

The alarming level of pollution in Delhi was reflected on the second day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka as players including captain Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal and Lakash Sadakanan wore face masks on the field while India batted. Even the Indian players, who came on the field to give water to teammates, were also seen wearing masks before start of play. Both the captains discussed with umpires whether the game should be continued as Chandimal stressed his players were not comfortable on the field. The third umpire and match referee were also appraised of the situation and medical teams were brought on the field to take a look at whether the players can continue to play. The situation turned bizarre as the visitors were left with 10 fielders in the middle and ran out of substitute players. Multiple interruptions during the match increased Virat Kohli’s frustration and the Indian skipper decided to declare the innings with 536 runs on the board. (Source: Express photos by Praveen Khanna)