India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar take India to win in Kandy

Published on August 25, 2017 1:17 am
    India beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in their second one-day international to go 2-0 up in the five-match series on Thursday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneswar Kumar batted sensibly to complete a tricky chase under the Duckworth-Lewis method with 16 balls to spare. (Source: PTI)

    Chasing 231 from 47 overs after a rain intervention, India were cruising at 109 for no loss. (Source: Reuters)

    India were left tottering at 131/7 after Akila Danajaya scalped three-wickets in 18th over. (Source: AP)

    But a partnership between Kumar and MS Dhoni provided India with resistance. (Source: AP)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar went on to score his half-century suring the chase. (Source: AP)

    Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni chipped in with an unbeaten 45. (Source: PTI)

    Akila Danajaya picked the best bowling figures of his ODI career after he returned with figures of 6/54 in 10 overs. (Source: AP)

    The leggie’s sixth wicket came when Hardik Pandya came down the track but missed the delivery and was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella without opening the scoring. (Source: AP)

