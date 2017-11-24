1 / 8

India dominated the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka after restricting them to mere 205 runs in the first innings in Nagpur on Thursday. Making his Test comeback after eight months, Ishant Sharma looked impressive with the ball, picking up three wickets in the innings which included Dimuth Karunaratne's crucial wicket. Karunaratne looked settled from the starting of the match. (Source: AP)