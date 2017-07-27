India vs Sri Lanka, first Test: India dominate as Sri Lanka end Day 2 at 154/5

After being in a commanding position on Day one with 399 for three, India stretched their score to 423 before Cheteshwar Pujara's remarkable innings ended at 153 runs as he was dismissed by Nuwan Pradeep on Day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane smashed a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket, ensuring a mammoth total for the visitors in the first innings. (Source: Reuters)

Nuwan Pradeep provided a crucial breakthrough for the hosts after dismissing Pujara for 153 and broke the fourth wicket massive partnership of 137 runs between Rahane and Pujara. (Source: Reuters)

Ajinkya Rahane provided great support to Pujara as he handled his innings to perfection, playing a mature innings of 57 runs before he was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka's right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates after taking a huge wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Kumara scalped three wickets in the first innings, which included crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. (Source: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial 47-run knock, helping India to reach near to the 500 run-mark. He was involved in a 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Wriddhiman Saha. (Source: AP)

Playing his first Test match for India, Hardik Pandya took full advantage of the given opportunity as he smashed crucial 50 runs for his side and took India's total to 600 runs. (Source: Reuters)

India's lower order proved to be effective in the first innings with the likes off Mohammed Shami, who contributed quick 30 runs, which included a crucial 62-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the eighth wicket . (Source: Reuters)