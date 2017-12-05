India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts in command on another smoggy day at Feroz Shah Kotla
Best of Express
- Cyclone Ockhi Live: PM's Surat rally cancelled, Gujarat CM holds meeting as storm makes landfall tonight
- Ayodhya dispute: SC adjourns hearing to Feb 8, Kapil Sibal wants it to be delayed till 2019 Lok Sabha polls
- ElectionsCharacter and morals of Gujarat not in-sync with Congress: PM Modi
- Situation in Kashmir Valley improving, says Army Chief; vows to continue operations against militants
- Rahul Gandhi only valid candidate in fray, all set to be next Congress president
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Housemates to get a happy surprise as families will visit them in the house
- EntertainmentShashi Kapoor wrapped in tricolour for last rites, gets three-gun salute
- EntertainmentFukrey Returns actors: We have reached here through jugaad, the world runs on jugaad
- SportsJadeja double takes India towards 2-0
- SportsShami pukes at Feroz Shah Kotla
- SportsRoot's half ton sets up exciting fifth day in Adelaide
- TechnologyGoogle for India 2017: Android Oreo Go Edition, bill payments through Tez app and other announcements
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 2 price slashed on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the phone at Rs 39,999
- TechnologyReliance JioPhone gets a special version of Google Assistant
- LifestyleFrom Mehendi to Sangeet: What Aashka Goradia wore at her wedding festivities