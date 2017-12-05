1 / 7

India took one step closer to remain unbeaten in their home season after they dented Sri Lanka's top order to maintain their grip on the third and final Test in New Delhi. After taking a 163-run first-innings lead, hosts declared on 246/5 in the second innings and set Sri Lanka a target of 410. In reply, visitors were reeling on 31/3 when bad light stopped played with the tourists still needing 379 runs to level the three-match Test series. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)