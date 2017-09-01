Only in Express
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tons help India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs

Published on September 1, 2017 12:31 am
  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, fourth odi, virat kohli, mahendra singh dhoni, malinga, cricket, indian express

    Amassing 375-5 after electing to bat, India crushed Sri Lanka by 168 runs in the fourth one-day international on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

    Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma smashed hundreds to help India make it 4-0 in the series. (Source: PTI)

    Virat Kohli needed only 76 balls to bring up his 29th ODI century. (Source: PTI)

    Lasith Malinga dismissed Kohli for 131 to register his 300th ODI wicket. (Source: PTI)

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni. who was playing his 300th ODI, was undefeated on 49. (Source: PTI)

    Manish Pandey compiled 50 not out as he and Dhoni put on 101 in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership. (Source: PTI)

    Sri Lanka now face a second successive series whitewash going into Sunday's final match. (Source: PTI)

    India now lead the series 4-0 and will play the final ODI on Sunday in Colombo. (Source: PTI)

