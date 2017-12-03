1 / 8

India captain Virat Kohli smashed a career-best 243, his second successive double hundred, before a blanket of smog prompted him to declare on 536 for seven in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The home side's attack then turned the screw even further on the visitors when they reduced Sri Lanka to 131-3 on the second day. Kohli became the first skipper to score six double hundreds in Tests. He also became the second Indian to score back-to-back double centuries, only after Vinod Kambli. (Source: PTI)