India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1: Hosts fightback after Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul show

India ended first day's play at 329/6 against Sri Lanka in Kandy. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a perfect start as the left-right batting combination compiled a partnership of 188 runs on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Left-hander Shikhar Dhawan smashed 119 runs in first innings. This was Dhawan's sixth Test ton and second in this series. He has previously scored 190 in first match at Galle. (Source: Reuters)

KL Rahul on the other side scored 85 before getting out to Malinda Pushpakumara. Rahul danced down the track to hit the ball over mid on but only managed to miss time it completely. Dimuth Karunaratne completed the catch comfortably in the end. (Source: AP)

For Sri Lanka it was the left-arm spin duo that did the trick and anchored a comeback on first day. Malinda Pushpakumara scalped three wickets on first day out of the six. (Source: Reuters)

Pushpakumara removed Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: AP)

Lakshan Sandakan also proved clinical for the home side as he two picked a couple of wickets that included the dismissals of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli. (Source: Reuters)

Captain Virat Kohli before getting out to Sandakan did show some resistance and scored 42 in the first innings. (Source: AP)