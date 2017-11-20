1 / 7

After a disappointing show on Day 1 and Day 2 of the first Test, India made a roaring comeback and pulled back the game which looked in Sri Lanka's hand for the first three days. After the 166-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul for the opening wicket, India rode on skipper Virat Kohli's 18th Test ton to post Sri Lanka a target of 231. In reply, Indian seamers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar routed Sri Lankan batsmen and reduced them to 75/7 before the umpires signaled the end of the match due to bad light. (Source: AP)