India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1: Dhawan’s blitz and Pujara’s grit floor Sri Lanka at Galle

India dominated Day 1 of the first Test at Galle against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka managed to take just three wickets and conceded 399 runs on a day when Shikhar Dhawan ran amock on the bowling attack of the hosts. Dhawan is making a return to the Test side due to injury to Murali Vijay and took full advantage of the opportunity. Abhinav Mukund, his opening partner could not do the same and was dismissed for just 12 but Dhawan found a perfect spoil for his aggressive style in Cheteshwar Pujara. The duo put up 253 runs for the second wicket. (Source: Reuters)

Dhawan was at his brutal best. While he did not hit a single six in the innings, Dhawan smashed 31 fours on the way to his 190 which he got off just 168 balls. It was his fifth Test century and would have been his maiden double century had it not been for a shot straight to mid-off that got him dismissed just 10 runs short of the latter. But his innings did more damage to Sri Lanka than they could handle as it turned out later in the day. (Source: AP)

What would have been going through the Rangana Herath and the Sri Lankan team's minds would have been the further pummelling in store for them as Virat Kohli walked out to replace Dhawan. The Indian skipper has been in imperious form for much of last year in Test matches save for the series against Australia. But the short-ball that has been Kohli's bane was used effectively by Nuwan Pradeep and Kohli was dismissed after a succesfull review by Sri Lanka for just 3 runs. (Source: AP)

Pujara lived up to his name as one of the best batsmen in the world in the longest format of the game and dug out a 11th Test century. He stood by as he Dhawan wrecked havoc on the other end and did the same as he let Ajinkya Rahane do the talking later on. Pujara scored 144 off 247 balls. (Source: AP)

After Kohli's dismissal, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane stayed in the middle with Pujara. Together they have 113 runs for the fourth wicket. Rahane has scored 39 off 94 balls. (Source: Reuters)

Nuwan Pradeep was the only man who ended the day with some wickets to his name. Abhinav Mukund, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were his victims. (Source: Reuters)

They were dealt a blow early in the day when Asela Gunaratne walked off the pitch clutching his wrist after dropping Dhawan's catch. (Source: AP)