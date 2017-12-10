1 / 8

Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned with career best figures of 4/13 as he ripped apart the Indian batting line up in Dharamsala on Sunday. Put into bat, Indian batsmen looked clueless as the pace troika of Suranga Lakmal (4/13), Nuwan Pradeep (2/37) and Angelo Mathews (1/8) stifled the hosts with a fine display of swing bowling under seaming conditions at the picturesque HPCA stadium. Indian's poor batting technique in seaming conditions came to the fore once again as Lakmal exploited the early testing conditions to the full. (Source: AP)