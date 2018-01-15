1 / 7

Skipper Virat Kohli kept India afloat with a valiant 85 but the visitors were still in a spot of bother, finishing day two at 183 for five in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday. Kohli held together India's innings with a classy unbeaten 85 which came off 130 balls and was studded with eight boundaries. (Source: AP)