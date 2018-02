1 / 8

India once again showed why they are one of the best limited-overs team in world cricket. After losing the Test series against South Africa, India bounced back strongly in the limited-overs games. They won the ODI series 5-1 and on Saturday, they won the three-match T20I series 2-1 after beating the Proteas by 7 runs in the third and final game in Cape Town. The win gave India the second trophy of the tour which began on January 5 with a Test match. (BCCI Photo)