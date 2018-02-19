1 / 7

India continued their devastating ODI form into the T20I series and claimed a 28-run win over South Africa in the first match played at Johannesburg. The visitors have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star of the show as he became only the second Indian bowler to take a fifer in T20 Internationals. Shikhar Dhawan scored 72 and helped India set a total of 204 for South Africa to chase. The only time the Proteas looked capable of reaching that target was when Farhaan Behardien and Reeza Hendricks were raizing the Indian attack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets in the powerplay and three more in the 17th over to end the South African challenge. (Source: Reuters)