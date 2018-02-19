After that, it was the Bhuvneshwar Kumar show. The pacer took two wickets in the powerplay and, alongwith Jaydev Unadkat, ensured that they don't cross 50 runs in that period. He only bowled one over after that but that was enough to end the South African challenge. He dimissed the dangerous Reeza Hendricks off the first ball of the 17th over and then proceeded to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen and Chris Morris off consecutive balls. He didn't get a hat-trick but Dane Paterson was run out off the next ball. (Source: BCCI)