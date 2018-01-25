1 / 7

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets as India seized control of the third and final test against South Africa on Thursday, going to the close of the second day with a 42-run lead on a treacherous wicket at the Wanderers. Bumrah, in this third Test, ripped through the middle-order and cleaned up the South African tail with career-best figures of 5-54 as India bowled their hosts out for 194. With South Africa having taken a slender lead of seven runs, the tourists reached 49 for one wicket in their second innings. Murali Vijay (13 not out) and Lokesh Rahul (16 not out) will resume on the third day as India look to set South Africa a challenging target. With 21 wickets tumbling in just two days on a wicket that has pace, bounce and prodigious lateral movement, it appears that any target above 150 will be difficult to overhaul. (Source: BCCI)