Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday got his first Test call-up while wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the 17-member Indian squad for the three-match Test series in South Africa. The national selectors, who met in New Delhi, picked seven batsmen, seven bowlers, one all-rounder and two wicketkeepers in the team to be led by Virat Kohli, beginning January 5. (Source: Express Archive)