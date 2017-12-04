Here’s how Team India looks for South Africa series
Best of Express
- 'Congress darling’, ‘future PM’, hails party, as Rahul Gandhi finally set to take the reins
- EntertainmentVeteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies at 79 after prolonged illness
- ElectionsPM Modi slams ‘Aurangzeb raaj’, says BJP would have thought 70 times
- SportsIndia announce 17-man Test squad for South Africa series; Jasprit Bumrah earns maiden call
- MP assembly passes bill awarding death for rape of girls aged 12 or less
- EntertainmentA Bollywood icon, champion of alternative cinema and theatre doyen, Shashi Kapoor was more than just “Mera paas maa hai”
- EntertainmentAamir Khan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities mourn the death of Shashi Kapoor
- EntertainmentShashi Kapoor and his 15 best films that prove why he was an era in himself
- EntertainmentActor Shashi Kapoor passes away
- SportsJasprit Bumrah earns maiden Test call-up
- SportsWashington Sundar earns maiden call
- SportsDelhi pollution remains severe: Mathews
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition announced, will go on sale from December 15
- TechnologyAmazon Kindle Oasis (2017) review: Best Kindle ever, but do you need it?
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) with thin bezels, dual selfie cameras leaked ahead of launch
- LifestyleManushi Chhillar wows in a black, sheer Falguni and Shane Peacock number for a concert