India kicked off its away calendar with a disappointing loss to South Africa at the Newlands, Cape Town on Monday. While the bowlers passed the test with flying colours the batsmen failed to stand up and deliver when they were needed the most. This was after the famed Indian top order failed in both the innings as more than half the side was dismissed with just 70 runs on the board and succumbed while in the fourth innings while chasing a target of 208. (Source: BCCI)