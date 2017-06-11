India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India cruise with Kohli-Dhawan stand at The Oval

Chasing a mere target of 192, team India was off to a steady start with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma pair. With Rohit back in the hut after scoring 12 runs, Dhawan has steadied India's innings with skipper Virat Kohli. Dhawan scored his 10th ODI hundred in their previous match against Sri Lanka.

Morne Morkel provided the crucial breakthrough as he dismissed the in-form Rohit Sharma for just 12 runs. (Source: AP)

After 91 against Pakistan and 78 against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for just 12 runs by Morne Morkel in India's match against South Africa in their last ICC Champions Trophy match. (Source: AP)

With the pressure of qualifying for the playoffs, both, India and South Africa could feel the heat of the moment as they take on each other in a virtual quarterfinal match at The Oval. After winning the toss and putting South Africa to bat, Indian bowlers stepped up and gave one of their best performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. With R Ashwin back in the playing XI, team India restricted their opponents for just 191. (Source: AP)

South Africa was off to a steady start with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock partnership before R Ashwin struck in the 17th over to end Amla's innings. Amla was caught behind by MS Dhoni. He could only manage to score 35 runs from 54 balls.

Back in the squad after missing the first two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Ravichandran Ashwin was phenomenal with the ball and finished with 43 from his nine overs. He provided the much needed breakthrough and brought India back in the game. When he dismissed Hashim Amla.

South African skipper AB de Villiers had a mountain to climb as his team were struggling against the Indian bowlers. However, Mr 360 could only manage to score 360 before he was run out.

MS Dhoni, considered to be one of the safest and quickest pair of hands behind the wickets, was involved in two stumpings and a catch which ended Hashim Amla's innings. (Source: Reuters)

Quinton de Kock was the lone batsman who stood solid against the Indian bowling attack. The left-handed batsman scored a 72-ball fifty before he was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. (Source: AP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he backed two South African wickets and bowled with an economy of 3.06. Bhuvneshwar was on hat-trick after he dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel on back to back deliveries.