1 / 6

Hardik Pandya came to bat when India’s score was 76. Pandya counter-attacked the South Africa pacers who had been brilliant till then and scored 93 runs, his second best score in Test cricket, off just 96 balls. Against a bowling attack that had Indian batsmen on the mat with some tight line and length, could not stop Pandya from scoring quick runs. The allrounder brought his half-century off 46 balls with a slap-drive through covers off Morne Morkel. (Source: AP)