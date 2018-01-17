1 / 8

Debutant Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as South Africa defeated India by 135 runs to claim victory in the second Test in Pretoria on Wednesday and also win the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest. Seamer Ngidi, 21, recorded figures of 6/39, his best in first class cricket, as South Africa bowled out India for 151 just before lunch. (Source: AP)