1 / 7

India beat South Africa by 73 runs in the fifth ODI. With this win, India have sealed a 4-1 lead in the six-match series, thus confirming a first-ever ODI series win in a bilateral series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma, who has had a rather terrible tour so far, came good with a century but India went through a mini-collapse towards the end and ended up putting 274 for South Africa to chase. Though the Proteas looked like they could take the image in pockets, they never really got their chase together and ended up being dismissed for 201. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. (Source: BCCI)